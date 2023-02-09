Kevin Durant Traded to Phoenix Suns in Blockbuster Move

After three-plus tumultuous years and a second trade request in eight months, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns.

via: Yahoo! Sports

The Suns also will send forward Jae Crowder, who has not played this season after requesting a trade in the offseason, to the Nets, according to reports. Crowder could be part of an additional trade ahead of the deadline at 3 p.m. Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Brooklyn will also receive Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 pick swap, according to ESPN. TJ Warren is headed to Phoenix in the deal, as well.

Nets gets unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

After the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, Durant reportedly met with Brooklyn’s front office to discuss “the direction of the franchise and its ability to be a championship contender.” Apparently, those conversations were not fruitful.

Omygod lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 9, 2023