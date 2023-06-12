Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Accuses ‘RHOA’ Star of Refusing to Sign Settlement Documents in Attempt to Drag Out Divorce

There’s an update in the on-going divorce battle between Marc Daly and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly has rushed to court demanding she is ordered to execute a partial settlement agreement they reached as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As we first reported, Marc and Kenya are headed to trial this month where they will fight over child support and property. The Bravo star filed for divorce in 2021 and the exes have been battling it out in court ever since. The two share a daughter named Brooklyn.

According to newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marc claimed the two reached a “partial settlement agreement and permanent parenting plan” on May 11, 2023.

He said the deal was reached after mediation for 7.5 hours. Kenya had her lawyer, but Marc was without an attorney after he was dropped by his former rep. We’re told he has since retained new counsel.

Marc said the mediator sent the Partial Settlement Agreement and Permanent Parenting Plan to the parties and Kenya’s lawyer. He said he signed the documents on May 17 and the mediator signed the documents on May 19. Marc claimed Kenya has failed to sign the settlement documents.

He said her actions “reflect her continued attempt to expand these proceedings.” Further, Marc has demanded Kenya be ordered to pay him attorney fees for having to bring this motion.

The settlement did not cover all the outstanding issues and the two are still scheduled to appear in court later this month for a divorce trial.

As we previously reported, the couple agreed that Kenya will have primary custody of Brooklyn with Marc having visitation.

However, Kenya has opposed Marc’s demand he is awarded a cut of her Georgia home, the pad where they lived during their marriage.

Before Kenya filed for divorce, Marc attempted to block her from having Brooklyn appear on Real Housewives of Atlanta without his approval.

Kenya argued her contract required her to share all aspects of her life, including her child. She scoffed at the idea that Brooklyn would ever film anything inappropriate.

The judge ended sided with Kenya and ordered Brooklyn can continue filming the reality show. He noted there was no evidence Kenya has or would put Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”