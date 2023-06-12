Autopsy Finds Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Died From Childbirth at Home

World champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.

via: Extra

The coroner’s report, obtained by TMZ, says the track star was about 8 months along and died from childbirth complications.

Last month, TMZ reported that loved ones became concerned after they hadn’t heard from her and asked authorities to do a welfare check. That’s when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found her body.

Icon Management, Inc. remembered Bowie on Twitter, writing, “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Bowie was a track and field star at the University of Southern Mississippi who went on to win the gold medal for the women’s 4×100-meter relay team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. She also earned the silver for the 100-meter dash and a bronze for the 200-meter dash.

Tori was only 32 years-old.