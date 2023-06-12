Instagram Influencers Arrested After Getting Caught With Over 200 Pounds of Cocaine [Video]

A pair of Instagram influencers were caught with $3 million in cocaine packed into secret compartments of their SUV as they drove through Alabama earlier this month, authorities said.

The two women, identified as Racquelle Dolores Anteola, 34, of Van Nuys, California and Melissa Dufour, 36, of Miramar, Florida, were arrested last Thursday while driving on Interstate 10 in Mobile County, Alabama.

Anteola is an aspiring singer and rapper who performs under the stage name Rahky, while Dufour, an influencer who models on Instagram, is the owner of a clothing brand called Sexy Sweat.

The pair was pulled over while driving from Houston to Atlanta, with court documents noting the women met one another at a house party in Houston, where they got “very drunk.”

After pulling the women over for a traffic violation, a K-9 unit discovered 217 pounds of cocaine in the pair’s SUV. Sheriff’s officials told local outlet Lagniappe the drugs were wrapped in 84 bundles and concealed in “hidden compartments” of the vehicle.

“The vehicle’s back seat was modified with a steel aftermarket compartment,” according to Lagniappe’s report. “The SUV’s floor had also been lowered and welded back together to provide storage room. The second compartment was located in the back of the SUV, where the side panels were hollowed out.”

Anteola and Dufourl, who were taken into custody by the MCSO and U.S. Border Patrol, are facing up to10 years behind bars on federal drug trafficking charges. The two women currently remain in Mobile County Metro Jail on $1 million bonds.