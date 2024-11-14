Kenya Moore Takes ‘Full Accountability’ for Photo Scandal That Got Her Booted from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ [Video]

BY: Denver Sean Published 2 hours ago

Kenya Moore is taking ‘full accountability’ for her actions.

As previously reported, Kenya was fired from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after allegedly sharing sexually explicit images of newbie Brittany Eady at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta this past June.

Kenya’s been rather quiet about what really went down that night — until now.

In an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Kenya addressed the allegations for the first time.

In a daytime exclusive, #KenyaMoore says she takes accountability for the photo scandal that led to her #RHOA suspension. pic.twitter.com/DAHqzuBbE0 — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) November 14, 2024

via THR:

“I’ve taken full accountability for the things that I’ve done. I am sorry for what I’ve done,” Moore responded. “I didn’t have to take it that far but when I feel threatened — I’ve never had a child and be in a situation like this before so that’s why I escalated it to the point that I was protecting not only myself but my child,” she added through tears.

Bravo first suspended Moore indefinitely on June 14, in the midst of filming the 16th season of the Atlanta franchise. Days prior, Moore denied any allegations of wrongdoing, posting on X: “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail. I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16.”

She later stated in an Instagram story, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see. The truth always comes to light.”

During that time, Eady, who was alleged to have threatened Moore, also appeared to address the incident in a social media post, writing, “It’s never a good feeling being targeted or HAZED BY SOMEONE I thought would embrace me into a new circle, that I never met.”

Regarding the allegation of violence on Eady’s part, which was said to have prompted Moore to post images of her allegedly performing oral sex, a source close to production told Page Six, “At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production.” However, another source claimed Eady made verbal threats that cast members became “uncomfortable.”

Following an investigation by Bravo, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Moore would be exiting the show on June 26, following 11 seasons with the franchise. In an Instagram post that day featuring photos and videos of her daughter Brooklyn, Moore addressed her fans, writing: “Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clear. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide? My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us.”

Moore’s departure from RHOA followed Kandi Burruss’ decision to leave the reality show after 14 seasons this past March. When asked her thoughts on the future of the franchise, Burruss paid no mind to speculation that the reality series couldn’t withstand losing two of its longstanding Georgia peaches. “I don’t think it has to be the end,” she told THR. “I think that show can keep going and going and going, because it’s an audience for somebody. It may not be the same fans. Some people might fall off, but I’ve seen it happen multiple times.”

Watch Kenya explain what went down between her and Brittany below.

Kenya explains what happened between her and Brit ? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/V4T5wQYWv8 — Porsha (@urfavv_goddess) November 14, 2024

