Kenya Moore Thanks Fans for Support: 'My Heart Is Full and My Conscience Is Clean' | lovebscott.com

Kenya Moore took to Instagram to let her fans know she’ll be just fine.

As you know, Kenya won’t be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

Her firing came after being suspended for allegedly showing explicit photos of new cast member Brittany Eady performing oral sex to attendees at her Kenya Moore Hair Spa grand opening event.

In the post, Kenya shares several photos and clips of her daughter Brooklyn being just as adorable as ever.

While not addressing her firing directly, she did write:

“My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected.”

She goes on to maintain her innocence, also writing:

“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenya Moore (@kenya)