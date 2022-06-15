Kenan Thompson Reportedly Files for Divorce From Christina Evangeline

Kenan Thompson has officially filed for divorce from Christina Evangeline.

via Complex:

According to legal documents reviewed by TMZ, the Saturday Night Live filed the paperwork back in May, about a month after the couple’s separation was announced. Thompson and his estranged wife have reportedly agreed to joint custody of their two daughters, 3-year-old Gianna and 7-year-old Georgia.

Sources told TMZ back in May that the couple had been separated “over a year now,” and had been successfully co-parenting their children as they worked on separate coasts. Insiders didn’t provide details on the couple’s split, stating they “simply grew apart, but are able to remain great friends.”

Thompson, 44, reportedly met Evangeline, 33, while she was working as an interior designer. They tied the knot in November 2011 in an Atlanta ceremony. The SNL star spoke about his family during a 2020 interview with People magazine, while promoting his Apple+ documentary film, Dads.

“It just all happened at kind of the same time. We were married for three years before we had a baby, but it was always in our mind,” he told the outlet. “So it was always that plan. The whole family-man thing of it all just kicked right in, and it’s just been an amazing ride. I’ve definitely grown and matured in ways that I never imagined.”

Thompson joined SNL 2003, and is now the longest-running cast member. Shortly after the series’ season 47 finale, Thompson was asked if he had plans to leave the show anytime soon.

“I mean, not that I know of,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I know we at least trying to get to the 50th, ‘cause that’s gonna be a special year, you know what I mean? And then after that, it’s like, I don’t know exactly how long I can do it.”

Divorces happen. We’re glad to see it’s relatively amicable.