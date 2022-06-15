Zendaya Denies She’s Pregnant After Trending on Twitter Over TikTok Prank [Photos]

Zendaya is seemingly shutting down the pregnancy rumors.

via: Page Six

“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” the actress wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday after her name trended online due to the chatter.

“Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly,” she added.

The now-viral, fan-created TIkTok clips feature a fake ultrasound edited to look like it was posted by the “Euphoria” star, which then cuts to a video of Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade.”

The trend is known as getting “Krissed,” in which viewers are lured into believing a faux story.

Since Zendaya’s Twitter supporters weren’t totally in on the joke, they became perplexed when she began trending.

“Wait Zendaya is pregnant?” one puzzled fan tweeted, while another wrote, “I need to know who’s y’all source is because why everybody on the [timeline] saying this.”

“Zendaya PREGNANT?? I just fell to my knees in a walmart,” a third user chimed in, while another wrote, “Refreshing twitter to make sure the ‘Zendaya pregnant’ trend is false.”

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars seem to be going strong regardless.

Zendaya, 25, recently shared a black-and-white snap of Holland, 26, in honor of his birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” she captioned the June 1 Instagram tribute. Zendaya and Holland first sparked dating rumors after playing Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Page Six officially confirmed the duo’s relationship in July 2021 after they were spotted making out inside of a car. Over the past year, the couple — affectionately referred to as “Tomdaya” — have been more open to sharing their romance publicly. “I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” Zendaya told “Entertainment Tonight” in April when asked about having Holland on the “Euphoria” set.

Last year, the England native revealed to People that he “can’t wait to be a dad,” gushing, “I love kids.”

