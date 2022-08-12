Kenan Thompson Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame [Video]

Kenan Thompson’s decades in Hollywood were honored Thursday when he received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

via: Page Six

Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson hit a major career milestone this week by being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony Thursday night in Los Angeles, Calif.

The 44-year-old showed up in style for his big moment, decked out in an all-navy suit as he was joined by his two daughters for the career-making night.

Kenan’s former SNL co-star Leslie Jones hyped him up as she eagerly recorded the star’s unveiling, making sure she got a close-up shot of Thompson’s shiny new accomplishment and later giving a speech in his honor.

In addition to Jones, Josh Server, Thompson’s former co-star from Nickelodeon sketch series “All That”, also gave a speech to honor his friend.

The humorist is in good company on the iconic landmark, as he recently shared his star neighbors another comedy legend’s.

During a speech at the unveiling ceremony, the comedian revealed his star was placed next to that of the creator of SNL Lorne Michaels.

“It’s just an honor and a privilege going in next to the GOAT Lorne Michaels.”,” Thompson said.

The new recognition comes amidst a string of positive career news for Thompson, who was recently announced as the host of the 74th Emmy Awards, airing on Sept. 12.

Thompson himself is no stranger to the Emmys, being a six-time Emmy Award nominee and even scoring two nods last year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his comedy series “Kenan” and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “SNL”.

This year also marks Thompson’s 20th season on Saturday Night Live, where he’s the series’ longest-running cast member to date.

“Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said of the occasion, according to the Today Show.