Kelly Rowland Denies That A Destiny’s Child Reunion Is In The Works

Sorry Destiny’s Child fans, it doesn’t look like there’s a reunion in the works any time soon.

via: Vibe

For quite some time, there have been rumors of a Destiny’s Child reunion to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album. However, one of the group’s founding members, Kelly Rowland, is putting the hearsay to rest.

In an interview with The Messenger, the mother of two explained, “[With] Bey wrapping up Renaissance and getting ready for her movie, Michelle in the thick of her solo projects that she’s doing, and me in my solo space and all the things that I’m doing, that’s where my head is.”

The “Motivation” singer did acknowledge that “there’s so much energy around DC right now,” but continued, “That’s where my heart is. That’s what I’m most excited about, with all due respect to Destiny’s Child. And should there be a space for that, we’ll see what happens. But as for right now, I’m so excited as to what I’m doing.”

Currently, the 42-year-old has been avid on the acting front. She guest starred on Grown-ish earlier this year, starred in two films in 2022, and following the SAG-AFTRA strike, she will film the next installment in the Merry Liddle Holiday franchise for Lifetime.

Yet, her confession isn’t necessarily dispelling the rumors, especially after host Terrell Grice revealed the grand finale to season six of his show has been extended to a full week featuring four out of five Destiny’s Child members.

Outtakes from Williams’ episode will air on Monday (Nov. 6) with LeToya Luckett‘s episode airing on Tuesday (Nov. 7), LaTavia Roberson‘s episode premiering on Wednesday (Nov. 8) and Rowland’s episode—to conclude the week of nostalgia—will debut on Thursday (Nov. 9). Now, fans are considering this to be the unofficial DC reunion and are also requesting that Beyoncé make an appearance on The Terrell Show next.