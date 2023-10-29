Drake Breaks Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Signs Letter Calling For Ceasefire

After weeks of mounting criticism over his silence on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Drake has finally spoken out.

via: HipHopDX

Earlier this week, a large group of artists banded together as Artists4Ceasefire to send a lengthy open letter to President Joe Biden and the United States Congress. The letter urges them to take action immediately to end the loss of life in the conflict — a conflict which has killed around 1,400 Israelis and over 7,300 Palestinians since it began on October 7 with an attack by Hamas.

“We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” the letter reads. “Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.”

It continues: “We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, “Compassion — and international law — must prevail.”

Drake signs letter calling for Gaza ceasefire after criticism for not speaking up https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/pxR8GdtDw0 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 29, 2023

A slew of artists signed the letter, including Drizzy, Jennifer Lopez, Kehlani, Killer Mike, Macklemore and many others. The letter joins wide calls for a ceasefire, including at a demonstration on Friday (October 27) organized by Jewish Voice for Peace that shut down New York City’s Grand Central Station.

Drake’s support comes after he faced criticism for not speaking up sooner about what’s taking place in Gaza.