Kelly Price Gives Fans An Update On Her Health [Photo]

Kelly Price is giving an update on her current condition amid her COVID-19 battle.

via: BET

Following a battle with COVID-19 earlier this year, Kelly Price is updating her fans about her current health status. Posting on her Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 14), the gospel singer shared a lengthy caption to share how she is feeling.

“Sis is following dr’s orders. Sis is getting stronger everyday. Sis is working hard to get back to the music. Sis is focused. Sis is eliminating stress from everywhere and everyone who presents it no matter who they are. Sis is working hard to be better than I was before COVID, before the pandemic, before the deaths and the losses, before the heartbreaks and the pain. Sis will be better than she was before the craziness,” she captioned her post.

“I thank God for another chance at life,” she added. “Everyone can have their opinion but God has the final say! #ChapterNext is being written now. Sis is writing the next chapter.”

BET previously reported that Price was hospitalized with the coronavirus in July later moving into the ICU before being released. After a brief miscommunication and a missing persons report, Price and her attorney confirmed that she was safe.

She spoke out about the series of events with TMZ.

“At some point, they lost me. I woke up a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was,” she said.

She continued, “I died.”

Adding, “People were definitely seeing me. The people that could actually say something are not allowed to because of HIPPA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act which guards the privacy of patients] law.”

Responding to her sister, Shanrae Price, who originally claimed the singer was missing, the 48-year-old emphasized: “I have never been in danger. I am not in danger right now.”

So glad to hear Kelly is doing so much better.