Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Fires Back After Pop Star Demands Years of Accounting in Ugly Court Battle Over Millions | lovebscott.com

Kelly Clarkson is suing her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock, arguing that he may owe her more than the $2.6 million he was ordered to pay her four months ago in connection with several business deals he improperly orchestrated.

Blackstock demanded the pop star’s lawsuit demanding he return millions be tossed out of court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Blackstock and Starstruck Management scoffed at the recent cross-complaint filed by Clarkson.

As we previously reported. Clarkson signed with Starstruck Management in 2007 and agreed to pay 15%.

Starstruck was formed by Blackstock’s father Narvel. Blackstock worked at Starstruck and served as Clarkson’s manager for over a decade.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2020. The exes started fighting over commissions after the split.

Starstruck filed the first lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. The company accused Clarkson of refusing to pay commissions owed on work they secured for her. The company said she owed $1.4 million for income earned for The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.

In response, the pop star filed a petition with the California Labor Commission. She claimed her ex never obtained a license to serve as a talent agent. She argued he should not have legally been working to secure his gigs. In addition, she accused him of overcharging her on commissions.

The lawsuit filed by Starstruck was put on hold until the labor commission reached a decision.

In November 2023, the California Labor Commission ruled that Blackstock should NOT have booked gigs without the license. The labor commission ordered Blackstock to pay back Clarkson $2.6 million in commissions he was paid. The breakdown included $1.9 million in The Voice commissions, $450k for a Wayfair deal, and another $200k for a cruise line partnership.

Starstruck and Blackstock filed an appeal of the decision.

The management company and Clarkson’s ex-husband demanded a trial in Los Angeles Superior Court. They argued they weren’t allowed to present certain evidence or witnesses during the labor commission proceedings. They believe the additional evidence would have helped them win.

Clarkson demanded Blackstock and Starstruck post a $5.2 million bond before they can continue with their appeal. The Labor Commission ruled that the management company had to post bond of twice the amount of the judgment in order to appeal.

The singer also filed a cross-complaint against Blackstock and Starstruck in the pending lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court.

She said the claims filed by her ex-managers, over her alleged failure to pay certain commissions, were time-barred.

Her lawyers argued, “Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, as alleged hereinabove, including the violations of Sections 1700, et seq. of the California Labor Code, the alleged Agreement, and all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by Cross-Complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by Cross-Complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith.”

In addition, in the cross-complaint, Clarkson asked the court to find the management agreement with Starstruck to be void. She demanded the management company provide accounting for all “monies or things of value received directly or indirectly by Starstruck in connection with any services rendered or to be rendered by Cross-Complainants as artists in the entertainment industry.”

Clarkson said her ex-managers should return “all monies they received pursuant to the agreement they had.”

Now, in response, Blackstock and Starstruck argued Clarkson’s entire cross-complaint should be dismissed.

They claim she failed to file the proper paperwork in the labor commission battle. In addition, they argued all commissions she paid “based on any alleged illegal procurement were paid in the community estate, in whole or part.”

They said, “Clarkson has engaged in conduct and activities sufficient to constitute a waiver by reason of which it has waived its right to assert any claim or cause of action against Starstruck.”

Further, Blackstock and Starstuck argued, “Startruck’s alleged conduct is protected by the Talent Agencies Act’s (“TAA”) provisions. Specifically, the TAA contains a safe harbor provision for individuals to procure employment if they do so in conjunction with a licensed agent.”

Clarkson has yet to respond.