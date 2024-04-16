Drake Keeps Trolling, This Time Sharing Pic of Manager Linked to Kendrick and Future: 'Is Today the Day?' | lovebscott.com

Drake is on a mission, for what exactly? No one really knows, but he’s on one.

Is today the day?

That’s the question being posed by Drake, whose latest act of Instagrammery at the time of this writing saw him bringing a photo of Anthony Saleh into his 6 God vs. Everybody saga.

“Wonder is today the day,” the “Summer Games” sequel denier wrote when sharing the photo, which he also captioned with a pair of turtle emoji.

Drake wonders if today is the day Kendrick will respond pic.twitter.com/grDK0ftUjC — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 16, 2024

But who, exactly, is Anthony Saleh? Back in 2018, Billboard included the Emagen Entertainment Group CEO and WNDRCO partner in its Power 100 ranking, notably crediting him with having “helped marquee client Future make history as the first artist to score back-to-back No. 1 album debuts in the span of two weeks” with the prior year’s Future and Hndrxx albums.

In an accompanying interview at the time, Saleh also praised Kendrick Lamar as “a prime example” of an artist whose presence in pop culture at large was “designed for the most impact.”

As of 2020, the same year Future and Drake released “Life Is Good,” the Emagen socials were still actively promoting Future’s work. The artist management firm’s Instagram and Twitter pages both still list Future among its roster of clients, though it’s worth noting that neither page appears to have been utilized in quite some time. The official Emagen site, meanwhile, does not currently mention Future as a client. The website-listed roster includes Nas, Alina Baraz, Col3trane, and Devault.

More recently, Saleh made headlines in 2021 after denying a rumor of a Verzuz battle between Future and Travis Scott. As for Kendrick, it was reported later that same year that the "Like That" artist had brought Saleh into the fold ahead of the release of what would become Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers