Kelly Clarkson Squashes Carrie Underwood 'Beef' Rumors: 'We Don't Even Know Each Other Well Enough!' [Video]

Kelly Clarkson shut down any rumors that she fellow ‘American Idol’ winner Carrie Underwood had issues with each other.

“We don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted against [each other,]” Kelly said during a recent appearance on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

“Literally, we’ve run into each other a handful of times, and there’s no beef between us. Nothing between us — we don’t know each other. We literally have run into each other a few times,” she added.

“Look, everyone always asks me the pitted-against-each-other question,” she finished answering the fan’s question — who also asked what it was like having Carrie on her talk show.

She continued, “It was awesome! It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about it is that everyone always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do that with dudes. They only do it with females. And I’m like, we don’t even know each other well enough to do that. But I think… I’d love to have her there in-person! It was during COVID, so it was over Zoom, which is fine, but it’d be cool.”

Watch the clip below.