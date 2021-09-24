Kelly Clarkson Declared Legally Single Amid Lengthy Divorce Proceedings with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is officially a single woman.

via People:

A judge signed off on a legal dissolution of her marriage from Brandon Blackstock in early August, PEOPLE confirms, a year and three months after Clarkson filed for divorce.

In July, Clarkson, 39, requested that the judge declare her legally divorced in legal documents obtained by PEOPLE. Clarkson reasoned that she and Blackstock, 44, “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.”

In August — after an L.A. County judge ordered her to pay Blackstock 200,000 a month in spousal and child support — a source told PEOPLE she’s “more than fine.”

“She is doing great and facing forward,” a first source told PEOPLE at the time. “She’s enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020. In November, the judge granted Clarkson primary physical custody of their children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.

“When she doesn’t work, she is all about being a mom,” a second source told PEOPLE in August. “She loves being with her kids.”

“Occasionally, she even takes her kids to work,” the insider added. “It’s obvious that she wants to spend as much time with them as possible.” Most recently, Clarkson and her two children made a summer vacation trip to Disney World in Florida.

Also in August, Clarkson requested that she reclaim her last name as a judge upheld the former couple’s prenup.

Blackstock had contested the document, which protects Clarkson’s assets — including the Montana ranch where he is currently living, TMZ reports — and income earned during the marriage, arguing that each should instead be split between the two.

When she was granted primary custody of her two children in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that she was “pleased” with the ruling.

“As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce,” said the source. “It’s been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly’s pleased with the court’s ruling regarding custody.”

Kelly’s such a positive soul, we know she’s ready to move on and put ALL of this behind her.