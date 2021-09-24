Nicki Minaj's Barbz Terrorize Husband's Sex Assault Victim [Photos + Video]

According to Jennifer Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn the attempted rape victim of Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Jennifer has been getting hate messages from Nicki’s fans ever since giving her first on-camera interview on “The Real.”

At 16, Hough says she was sexually assaulted by Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s now-husband. Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in New York as a result and served time in prison for the alleged crime.

In an exclusive interview,, Jennifer Hough, the woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty over allegations including witness intimidation and harassment, opens up about the lawsuit and speaks out for the first time on camera. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/ZRS7m9BBGc — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 22, 2021

Speaking with The Real‘s co-hosts, Hough detailed what she described as a harrowing incident while claiming the multi-platinum rapper both bribed and threatened her to get her to keep quiet. Hough, who’s suing the couple for witness intimidation and harassment, said up until this point she’d been too scared to come forward.

But Hough is learning the hard way just how brash Nicki Minaj’s fanbase really is. Collectively known as the Barbz, her diehard fans fiercely protect Nicki at any cost. Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, tells TMZ they’ve set their sights on Hough with countless threats online and even shared her private contact information.

“Hope you die bitch,” one message reads. “Clout chaser leave Nicki alone.” Hough replied, “That’s an awful thing to say to someone you don’t know. I’m gonna pray for you. And FYI I am not bothering anyone, just speaking facts.”

They continue, “You mad he’s married to a millionaire now you want money. your clown ass will be exposed. Don’t come for my queen and lying on her name.”

On the flipside, Blackburn says Hough has also received over 30 messages from different woman thanking her for putting on her brave face and telling her story, as difficult as it was for her.

Hough filed her lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty in August. The court documents reportedly state Nicki offered to fly Hough and her family to Los Angeles in exchange for recanting her rape claims. The offer came shortly after Petty was arrested in March 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

After Hough declined, she says she and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.”

The allegations are similar to what Hough discussed with The Real.

“The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap and I still kept saying no,” she said. “The last message I received was that I should have taken the money ’cause they’re going to take that money to put on my head.”

I guess the barbz don’t subscribe to ‘protect black women.’