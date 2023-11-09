Kel Mitchell Says He’s ‘On the Road to Recovery’ Following ‘Genuinely Frightening’ Medical Episode

“Good Burger” and “Kenan & Kel” star Kel Mitchell is now at home and on the road to recovery after his mysterious hospitalization.

via: People

Late on Wednesday, the actor, 45, took to Instagram to share an update on his health following a “genuinely frightening” medical episode — the cause of which is currently unknown.

TMZ was the first to report that the Good Burger 2 star had been hospitalized on Tuesday night. The outlet added that Mitchell was admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital via the emergency room.

Confirming he is now back at home, Mitchell wrote, “Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family.”

He concluded his post to his 1.2 million followers, “Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

Mitchell’s comments section was soon filled with well wishes, with actor Damon Wayans Jr. writing, “Glad you’re feeling better my brother,” while actress Yvette Nicole Brown added, “Glad you’re on the mend, friend!.”

The All That star did not reveal the reason behind why he had been hospitalized. His wife Asia Lee also shared his post on her Instagram Story.

A representative for Mitchell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The comedian is a father of four. He shares son Honor, 3, and daughter Wisdom, 6, with his wife, who he tied the knot with in 2012. He is also dad to daughter Allure, 21, and son Lyric, 24, from his marriage to Tyisha Hampton.

Mitchell’s hospitalization comes ahead of the release of Good Burger 2 on Nov. 22. The movie, which will premiere on Paramount+, is a sequel to 1997’s original fast food-themed comedy and reunites costars Mitchell and Kenan Thompson as their characters Dexter and Ed.

According to a synopsis, “Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back.”

“With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.”