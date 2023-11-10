KeKe Palmer’s Ex-Boyfriend Ordered to Turn Over His Handgun to Police After Actress Accuses Him of Abuse

Keke Palmer is requesting sole custody of her 8-month-old son Leodis, whom she shares with Darius Jackson after alleging the child’s father has been physically abusive on multiple occasions.

via: Radar Online

Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was ordered to immediately turn over all weapons in his possession.

RadarOnline.com obtained the temporary restraining order Palmer obtained against Jackson.

Jackson must stay 100 yards away from Palmer and their 8-month-old son. In addition, the actress was granted sole custody until further notice.

A hearing has been scheduled for December 5 where Palmer can argue to make the order permanent.

Palmer and Jackson dated from 2021 until she broke things off for good in October 2023.

In her petition for the restraining order, Palmer told the court Jackson owned a handgun. She said he had previously threatened to “kill himself with a gun if I left him.”

As part of the order, the judge said Jackson had 24 hours, after being served with the order, to turn over his weapon to local law enforcement.

The weapon will be stored while the case plays out in court.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in her bombshell court filing, Palmer claimed Jackson had been abusive throughout their relationship.

She detailed a recent incident on November 7 where he allegedly came into her home unannounced. Palmer said he demanded she allow their son to come to a football game.

The actress said she refused which infuriated Jackson.

She said, “He was yelling, leaning into me, getting into my face. At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

She said, “The police were called and arrived before Darius left. After interviewing me, my sister, and Darius, they made him leave and warned him not to come back.”

Palmer detailed another alleged incident in February 2022.

She claimed Jackson became upset after she showed him a photo of herself in a bikini. “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs,” Palmer said. “When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.” Palmer told the court, “I am very concerned for Leo’s safety with Darius given his violent, volatile, and jealous nature, comments he has made which have caused me grave concern, and the lack of restraint Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son.”