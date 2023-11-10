Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are Not in Couples Therapy Amid Separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have said they’re separating, and we’ve learned they’re doing pretty much everything separately, including therapy.

via: Page Six

They are not in couples therapy because they “want space” from each other during their split, according to a new report.

The estranged couple are “doing pretty much everything separately, including therapy,” so that they can “explore individually,” sources told TMZ Friday.

The outlet stressed that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and the real estate broker are not talking about getting a divorce, even though she accidentally said the D-word at BravoCon 2023 last week.

“Look, they may get back together, but they may not. They just don’t know right now,” one insider told TMZ. “They will decide at some point whether they stay married, but not now.”

Their rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Page Six confirmed in July that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage, but they released a joint statement shortly after saying that said reports of them “divorcing are untrue.”

“Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they acknowledged at the time.

Ever since then, Richards and Umansky have gone back and forth on the status of their relationship, but by the end of September, they finally confirmed their separation.

The reality star became emotional while candidly talking about their situation during a BravoCon panel.

“This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly,” she said while choking up and wiping away tears, adding that she “obviously” wants to just “pull it together.”

Richards later told Page Six that she still considers her “marriage a successful marriage.”

“Even the way we’re handling it now, I feel like we’re doing it the right way as best as we possibly can,” she told us on the BravoCon red carpet last weekend.

Meanwhile, Umansky told Page Six in October that they were “not throwing in the towel” just yet.

“We’re struggling. We’ve been very open about it. We’re separated, [but] we’re not throwing in the towel yet,” he told us at the time.

Richards and Umansky’s marriage has already begun to unravel on the new season of “RHOBH,” with the actress admitting she needed “space” from her husband and the two getting into a heated argument in front of their family.

The estranged couple share three daughters together, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, Portia, 15, in addition to Richards’ daughter Farrah, 35, from her first marriage.