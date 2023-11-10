Chet Hanks Punches Man Attempting to Break Into His Home

Chet Hanks has reportedly shown that he does not need extra security or weapons when it comes to defending his home against intruders!

via: Daily Beast

Hanks punched a man attempting to break into his house in the early hours of Monday morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Tom Hanks’ son hit the 42-year-old suspect at around 3 a.m. before Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene. The suspect allegedly continued fighting when deputies attempted to put him in handcuffs. After he was cuffed and being walked to the car, the alleged intruder fell backward onto one of the deputies—who reportedly ended up with a broken leg. Chet, 33, was not injured in the incident, according to TMZ, and the suspect was booked for burglary after being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The case will be forwarded to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for filing considerations.