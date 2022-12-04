Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to shout out her boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson after revealing they’re expecting their first child on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

via ET:

Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew and writers at Saturday Night Live, before giving a special shoutout to Lorne Michaels and Kenan Thompson.

“Thank you @nbcsnl and also the WRITERS! The incredible writers that give and give and give everyday, no matter what you see or what you don’t see these people put their hearts into it. Art is your heart so it isn’t always easy, but they still get out there and that’s just amazing,” the Nope actress wrote.

Following her message for SNL, Palmer gave her love a special shout out and celebrated hosting the sketch comedy show with her baby.

“This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together,” she wrote. “Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me. Thank you @noraradd for being my spiritual sister as ALWAYS! You feel me my little Pisces moon ?. Thank you to my team who have been constantly reaching and moving mountains to extend the reaches of my gift, and thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!”

Palmer surprised the crowd at Saturday Night Live when she made the reveal during her opening monologue.

“I’m especially glad to be here, though, because there’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she declared while simultaneously pulling open her jacket and revealing her baby bump.

“I got to say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she added with a laugh. “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘Shhh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line! Once the check clears, we can get to the damn baby shower!”

See Keke’s post below.

