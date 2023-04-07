Keke Palmer Thanks Her Baby Boy For Giving Her Hips, Boobs and a Booty [Video]

Keke Palmer gave us a glimpse of her postpartum body, and she thanks her son for her curves!

via: Page Six

“Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son.” she captioned an Instagram video Friday.

In the short clip, Palmer showed off her curves and glowing skin as she got glammed up for an unknown project.

“Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up,” the “Nope” actress, 29, said as she gave a close-up of her face. “Skin is still skinning.”

“And now I’m ’bout to let y’all know that he gave me something else,” she added, before showing off her body in a black bodysuit and colorful leather skirt and jacket.

“B-b-b-b-body! Get into, Get into it ’cause period!”

Palmer’s Instagram comments were flooded with love from several stars, including “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, who wrote, “That body is BODY-ING!.”

Singer Chlöe Bailey added, “bawdy DOWNNNN.”

Actor Jesse James Pattison commented, “Your son deserves an EGOT. Talented man.. or shoot at least a holiday cuz he’s doing the lords work baby you look AMAZZZZZZZING.”

Palmer previously spoke openly about how pregnancy helped cure her acne.

“There’s no more of the bumps,” the former Disney Channel star shared on Instagram in January. “I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank. Period.”

She jokingly added, “I’m about to be pregnant for the rest of my life.”

Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson — who began dating in 2021 — announced that they had welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 25, sharing close-up photos of the sweet newborn sleeping next to a stuffed elephant.

“We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum wrote at the time.

Palmer announced she was pregnant while hosting “Saturday Night Live” last December, showing off her growing baby bump to the audience and viewers at home.

“I want to set the record straight — I am [pregnant],” she said during her monologue, adding that she was “beyond blessed.”

“I am so excited, guys. I’m gonna be a mom!”