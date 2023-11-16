Keke Palmer To Host And Perform At 2023 Soul Train Awards [Video]

A smiling Keke Palmer was a welcomed sight on Wednesday, November 15, when she announced that she will host BET’s Soul Train Awards 2023.

via: Vibe

The show, taking place in Los Angeles, will reimagine the traditional award show format by celebrating R&B with a soulful house party.

“BET asked your girl to host this year’s Soul Train Awards and you know it’s about to be lit,” gushed the mother of one in the official promo video. “Grown, sexy, real cute or whatever—unlike any other because I’m doing it my way,” she sang in the tune of Usher.

Upon confirming Palmer as this year’s host, Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, shared in a statement, “Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multi-hyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party. BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the ‘Soul Train Awards’ stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music.”

The network also announced that BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Fridayy, Danté Bowe, Muni Long, SWV, and Palmer will perform during the intimate award show. Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead the 2023 nominations in a historic three-way tie with nine nods each.

The 2023 Soul Train Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.