Keke Palmer Gets Honest About Her Split From Ex-Boyfriend Darius Jackson: 'My Life is Truly Unraveling at the Seams' [Video]

Keke Palmer is sharing a very candid post with fans.

via: Page Six

On Saturday, the “Nope” star shared a reel of herself holding her 9-month-old son, Leodis, as she was dressed in a maroon robe while standing in the middle of a kitchen.

“When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities (sic) lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because Sharon [her mother] didn’t raise no b***,” she wrote over the Instagram video, which was set to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s track “Seeing Green.”

Palmer then captioned the post, “Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE.”

The Nickelodeon alum’s Instagram comments were flooded with several supportive messages from her peers.

“Exactly she’s an icon and we praying and riding for you regardless !!” SZA wrote.

“And we love you so much,” added Lili Reinhart.

“MY GURLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL and add a good good purseeeee to make the garments pop cause you in ya bagggggggggg sis!!!,” commented Teyana Taylor.

Palmer’s message comes nearly a month after she was granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson, who is the father of her baby boy.

Under the restraining order, the dad of one, 29, has to remain at least 100 yards away from both the “Hustlers” actress, 30, and their son, including any childcare or schooling established for the child.

Palmer was granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of Leo with no visitation for Jackson.