Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson’s Baby Shower Was A Lit Fairytale Affair [Photos + Video]

The Internet’s favorite star, Keke Palmer, had a themed baby shower this weekend.

via: HotNewHipHop

Celebrity babies are coming in numbers lately, with droves of our favourite artists and actors expanding their families regularly. One of the most recent pregnancy announcements to come from Hollywood was during Keke Palmer’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Last month, she confirmed to the world that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together.

Spilling the tea on late-night television seems to be a favourite activity for the Disney Channel alum. After unveiling her bump to the SNL audience, Palmer joined Jimmy Fallon on his talk show last week. During their chat, the 29-year-old casually let it slip that she’s expecting a boy.

Over the weekend, fans’ excitement has only grown stronger as the expecting mother shared adorable photos from her fairytale-themed baby shower on social media. “‘A long time ago, in a land not so far… The King and Queen got together to play,’” she wrote in the caption of her photo dump late on Saturday (January 28) night.

“‘The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!’” her sweet poem ends. In the accompanying pictures, Palmer looks as glamorous as ever in a ribbed brown dress as she hugs her bump.

The first three images are solo snapshots of mama in her third trimester. In the last few photos, Jackson joins his partner in a coordinated brown outfit.

In the comment section, countless celebrity friends are sending kind wishes to the Hustlers star in this exciting time. “The absolute prettiest,” SZA wrote. Casse, Chloe Bailey, Stefflon Don, and La La Anthony also had compliments to give.

As blog posts surfacing online point out, the event wasn’t anything short of lit. Palmer’s due date is quickly approaching. Still, she didn’t hesitate to drop it low and keep the crowd laughing with her usual comedic antics.