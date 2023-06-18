Keke Palmer Calls Boyfriend Darius Jackson 'Best Dad Ever' on His First Father's Day

Keke Palmer is celebrating boyfriend Darius Jackson on his first Father’s Day.

On Sunday, 29-year-old actress shared a cute tribute to her boyfriend and the father of her 4-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. She spliced together adorable videos and photos of Darius for an Instagram reel, set to Khalid’s “Motion.”

In the video, the new dad showed off his parenting skills, cuddling and dancing with Leo.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever!” Keke captioned the post before joking, “Don’t tell my dad I said that.”

Check out the cute video below.

