Amanda Bynes Detained by Police for Mental Health Evaluation

Amanda Bynes is reportedly in police custody again amid ongoing mental health struggles.

via Page Six:

The Los Angeles Police Department handcuffed the former Nickelodeon star, 37, and took her to get a mental health evaluation on Saturday morning, according to TMZ.

A law enforcement source told the outlet that they arrived on the scene after receiving a call about a female individual who was in distress.

TMZ has identified the woman as Bynes, but Page Six has not independently confirmed this claim. We have reached out to the LAPD and the actress’ attorney for comment.

At the police station, a professional medical unit will reportedly determine if Bynes needs further treatment.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the “All That” alum was “calm during the interaction with cops” and “looked defeated as they dealt with her.”

This is the second time in recent months that Bynes’ mental health issues have come to a head. In March, she was placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming the streets of LA naked.

An eyewitness told TMZ at the time that the “She’s the Man” star, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, flagged down a car without any clothes on and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode.

Bynes reportedly then called 911 on herself and was taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health expert determined she needed to be placed on a 5150 hold.

The actress’ ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, exclusively told Page Six that Bynes “got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds,” adding, “She’s wild.”

Though a 5150 hold typically lasts 72 hours, Bynes’ stay was reportedly extended.

Amanda’s been working on herself for a long time. We hope she finds stability and peace.