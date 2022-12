Congrats are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam!

She and husband Brad James are expecting a baby.

The couple made the announcement via Instagram while also promoting their upcoming Lifetime holiday film ‘A New Orleans Noel’.

Congrats to them!