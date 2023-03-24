Keepin’ It Moving: Beyoncé Covers French Vogue in Custom Balmain Couture [Photos + Video]

Beyoncé stuns on the April 2023 cover of Vogue France.

The singer took to Instagram to unveil the cover, along with a few clips of couture outfits she designed alongside Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing.

“Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture.

Designing alongside you was freeing-thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself.

To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world.”

Beyoncé and Balmain teamed up to create 16 different looks — each inspired by one of the tracks on ‘Renaissance.’ They’re calling the celebratory collection, the first wearable album.

The timing of this news couldn’t be more perfect, as just yesterday it was announced that Beyoncé and Adidas have agreed to mutually part ways.

The announcement came just weeks after it was reported that Ivy Park suffered from low sales and weaker than expected demand.

See the posts below!

