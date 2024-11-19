Keep It: Post Malone Seemingly Confirms He’s Headlining Coachella

BY: Walker Published 53 mins ago

Post Malone is heading back to the desert.

Post Malone appeared to let the cat out of the bag about two of his biggest 2025 tour dates. In an Instagram post announcing his most ambitious outing to date — next year’s Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll — Malone also included a pair of shows on April 13 and 20 in Indio, CA.

That happens to be the same city that hosts the Coachella Festival and those dates coincide with the two weekends that the festival is booked for next year. At press time neither spokespeople for Malone nor Coachella had answered Billboard‘s request for confirmation of the booking.

Advertisement

Coachella has not yet announced the lineup for next year’s show, one of the most anticipated reveals on the concert calendar. Organizers of the two-weekend event have confirmed that it will take place from April 11-13 and April 18-20. In another twist, the official press release announcing Malone’s Big Ass stadium tour did not include the two Indio dates. Malone’s version also noted that neither Jelly Roll nor the Big Ass tour’s other opening act, Sierra Ferrell, will be joining him in Indio.

Malone and Jelly Roll’s 25-date spring/summer run of shows in baseball/football stadiums is slated to kick off on April 29 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, within weeks of the apparent Coachella performances. The Live Nation-produced North American tour — Posty’s biggest headlining run to date — will also hit Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the Alamodome in San Antonio, before moving on to Dallas, Atlanta, St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Miami, Denver, and Portland before winding down on July 1 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

via: Billboard

Advertisement