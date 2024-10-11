Kayla Nicole Addresses Rumor That ‘Cheap’ Travis Kelce’s Stinginess Led to Split [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Gather round, because Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole is shutting down some persistent rumors about her split from the NFL star.

“Do I look like anybody that would split anything?” Nicole said Thursday on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.

The sports broadcaster and Kelce were rumored to have “split bills 50/50” during their relationship which she called “ridiculous.”

“No – this is the question,” Nicole went on to say while interrupting the podcast host, Angel Reese. “Do I look like I would go 50/50 on bills?”

Reese quickly replied, “No,” to which Kelce’s ex doubled down, “OK so yeah – that was ridiculous.”

Earlier in the conversation the podcast host noted that rumors online claimed that Nicole ended her relationship with the pro athlete due to him being “cheap.”

“Yeah, that was never an issue in our relationship but it was definitely a rumor on the internet,” the model explained.

Nicole also brought up that Kelce – who is now famously dating Taylor Swift – previously shutdown the “cheap” rumors in January 2023.

“He addressed that too though,” she said. “I don’t even know why that even became a thing.”

Nearly two years ago the NFL star appeared on “The Pivot” podcast and called the rumors “crazy,” while also adding, “Don’t buy into that s-t!”

Despite shutting down the rumors about her prior finances with Kelce, Nicole encouraged other women to do what feels right for them in their own relationships.

“To each his own,” she said. “If people like to split their bills with their man I think that’s what you should do. I don’t do that.”

Kelce even previously explained that he would often give Nicole “a couple dollars to grab some food” and that she also “gave me some money” throughout their five year romance.

Nicole’s latest comments on her prior relationship with Kelce come just three days after she called out his “slow start” to football season.

“Been a slow start for the guy Travis Kelce — do you think that he’s going to get more than 58.5 receiving yards?” Nicole asked her co-hosts in a video for I Am Athlete Daily.

The Super Bowl champion and Nicole dated from 2017 until they called it quits in May 2022.

Kelce and the “Bad Blood” pop star sparked romance rumors in summer 2023 before confirming their relationship that September.

via: Page Six

Kayla Nicole & angel Reese speaks about Travis kelce & the wives of chiefs kingdom Taylor fan base & why she said 50/50 pic.twitter.com/36uSzroxbV — lilb4duh (@famousbookia1) October 10, 2024

