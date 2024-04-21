Katt Williams is Back with More Truth in ‘Woke Foke’ Netflix Comedy Special | lovebscott.com

Katt Williams is two weeks out from debuting his third Netflix special, Woke Foke, and the trailer promises that “anything can happen.”

via: The Source

Williams is set to debut his latest comedy special, streaming live on Netflix from the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest on May 4, 2024, at 7PM PDT/10PM EST. This marks Williams’s third comedy special with Netflix, following the success of “World War III” and “Great America.”

Directed by Troy Miller and produced by Dakota Pictures, the show is part of the Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest, a comedy marathon featuring over 400 shows across 35+ venues in Los Angeles from May 1-12. Fans can expect Williams’s signature humor and wit as he takes the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of laughter.

You can see the trailer below.

The event comes four months after Williams flipped the entertainment industry upside down with his appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

The Friday After Next breakout star notoriously aired out his grievances about Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer and Kevin Hart — accusing some of stealing jokes and others of gunning for his passed-over roles. Williams was unabashed in sharing stories about his time in the industry. Even now, it continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, as some have jokingly blamed him for opening “the year with a diss track,” seemingly inspiring a handful of artists to wage lyrical war against each other.

The stand-up legend is currently still on his “Dark Matter Tour,” which features Mo’Nique as a special guest — a gig she secured after her own bombshell sit-down on “Club Shay Shay” in February.