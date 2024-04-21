Jill Scott Faces Backlash From Fans After Defending Chris Brown | lovebscott.com

Chris Brown is not letting his foot off the gas as he decided to surprise the hip hop world with a diss track towards Quavo titled “Weakest Link.” One person who seemed to enjoy CB’s rapping skills was Jill Scott.

Jill Scott found herself in a sticky situation on Sunday (April 21). In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), she tried to commend Chris Brown for his talent. However, when a fan pointed out his past actions, including multiple allegations of abuse, the singer seemingly brushed the comments off.

@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT? Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional ?. There’s nothing to debate. — ?Jill Scott? (@missjillscott) April 21, 2024

The Philadelphia singer and actress claims Brown’s alleged victims aren’t (or shouldn’t be, at least) concerned with his life at this present moment. She went further and even shared a personal anecdote about her family, revealing that her father, while very abusive, was a talented craftsman, and her mother and she eventually got away. Scott seems to embrace the idea of “separating the artist from the art.”

That said, fans didn’t seem to agree and quickly responded to Scott’s posts. From memes and think pieces, the singer set social media ablaze.

“Now Miss Jill, I know you mfn lying,” one person commented. Another user slammed Scott for “praising a man with an elaborate history of abuse spanning a decade.” Someone else highlighted that the singer was “perpetuating the tradition of praising abusive men.”

One thing the older Black women gone do…. They gone defend abusers under the guise of how “talented” they are. It never fails… Lmao. https://t.co/0OzMht9IZU — Bella Goth ?? (@WickedNFine) April 21, 2024

I’m not gonna say what race, what people- https://t.co/Mn8wpNagAy pic.twitter.com/WiLzcCq034 — the goat of yapping (@thisisnefertiti) April 21, 2024