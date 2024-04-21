Olympian Allyson Felix Welcomes Baby No. 2, A Son, With Husband Kenneth Ferguson | lovebscott.com

Allyson Felix and her family are now a party of four after she and her husband Kenneth Ferguson welcomed their son, Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III, into the world on April 10.

Already the parents of 5-year-old daughter Camryn, Felix and Ferguson announced their second child was on his way in November 2023, revealing that after some struggles with fertility, they were able to conceive via IVF.

On April 19, Felix revealed that she had successfully delivered her son, Trey, with the help of her doula and doctor, and the support of her husband, writing on Instagram, “After the traumatic and life threatening delivery I had with Cammy due to severe pre-eclampsia, the most important thing I wanted from this birth was for my son and I to survive. I’m so grateful to God that we did! I was blessed to have the unmedicated [vaginal birth after caesarean] that I wanted so badly. Instead of sharing the usual challenges and traumas around birthing, I get to share the most beautiful, powerful, ridiculously hard yet insanely rewarding experience.”

She added, “My heart is bursting with gratitude because, this time it’s a story of joy and healing. Having a doctor who looked like me, understood my fear, listened and made me feel safe was everything!” People confirms that the baby boy was born on April 10, and that his full name is Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III.

Fellow athletes including figure skater Michelle Kwan, swimmer Natalie Coughlin and tennis champ Naomi Osaka left ecstatic comments on Felix’s post, which shows serene black and white photos of her family just after Trey’s arrival. In one especially tender snapshot, the second in this slideshow, Ferguson beams as he watches his wife and son bond.

Ever since she experienced life-threatening pre-eclampsia during her first pregnancy, Felix has used her platform to spread awareness about the particular challenges and high risks that expectant Black mothers face, a cause that she was further galvanized on after the tragic passing of her relay teammate, Tori Bowie, from postpartum complications.