Karrueche Tran And Quavo Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date [Photo]

Quavo and Karrueche Tran continue to enjoy each other’s company.

via: AceShowbiz

On Monday, March 7, Karrueche Tran and Quavo were photographed having a low-key dinner date at celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. According to Daily Mail which obtained their pictures, they dined in a private patio area of the Italian restaurant.

For the outing, the former girlfriend of Chris Brown showed some skin in a square-neck corset top that bared her torso teamed with a longline leather coat and black leather pants. She donned blue, cream and brown boots and carried a chain-strap croc handbag, while her hair was styled in a sleek, high ponytail.

As for Quavo, he sported a white and pastel marble design T-shirt underneath a denim jacket with a pair of blue ripped jeans. He also wore black shoes and a pair of charcoal sunglasses while accessorizing with a Fendi belt and silver cross chains. He also clutched a baseball cap.

There’s no picture of the two together as they reportedly left separately, with Karrueche taking the back door and Quavo walking out the front. However, it appeared that they had a good time during their dinner date as the pair were said to be talking, laughing, clanking glasses and enjoying each other’s company.

Karrueche and Quavo were romantically linked to one another back in 2017 after being spotted together multiple times, but maintained that they were just “good friends.” Eventually, Quavo went on to romance Saweetie, and Tran was swept off her feet by NFL player Victor Cruz.

Both couples broke things off in early 2021, and within the first week of 2022, sleuths at The Shade Room noticed that Huncho and the Los Angeles native were seemingly on a vacation together.