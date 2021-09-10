Karl-Anthony Towns Hits Back at Critics of Jordyn Woods’ Weight Loss: ‘Fitness Saved Her Life’ [Photos]

After being bombarded with backlash over her fitness program, Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Town are addressing the controversy.

“I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight,” she wrote alongside the post. “I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere.”

Shared earlier this week, the comparison photo sparked speculation that her transformation wasn’t natural. Both Woods herself and Towns insist, however, that she worked hard to loss weight.

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?” asked her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Twitter. “I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural. Since 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the internet run her life, she went out the [sic] put the damn work in and changed her whole life. FITNESS SAVED HER LIFE!”

The lengthy response also saw him encourage those who criticized her to “find the attention but more importantly, the love you are so badly craving.” He called Woods his “rock,” and said that he believes her comparison photo could help inspire lots of people “who feel they can never reach the body that you’ve acquired NATURALLY.”

Jordyn Woods quote-tweeted the thread from Towns, and added, “I love you. Thank you for always motivating me to be my best and always uplifting me.”

She also later shared a lengthy statement of her own in a screenshot of the Notes app. “I started my fitness platform because for years I struggled with my identity, I’ve been judged about my weight on the internet since I was about 10,” she wrote. “About five years ago I was in a deep depression, and then my father died. I put on a smile but every day was a different struggle, and then I found fitness.”

Woods added that working out “became my therapy and saving.” She also made sure reiterate, however, “You’re beautiful at any weight, shape, or size, but you’re not alone.”

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Karl-Anthony Towns had cheated on Woods, although both of them denied the claims. She said their relationship “is more than solid,” while he said, “I got the baddest girl in the game you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else [laughing crying emoji].”

