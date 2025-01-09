Karen Huger Enters Rehab, Skips Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 Reunion After Being Found Guilty for DUI

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Karen Huger has skipped The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 reunion after being found guilty of her DUI charges.

The seating chart for the season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac was released on Thursday, Jan. 9, showing Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, host Andy Cohen, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Keiarna Stewart — but Huger’s face was missing from the lineup. Huger’s manager, Ryan Tresdale, explained her absence in a statement to PEOPLE first obtained by Bravo’s Daily Dish.

Advertisement

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” the statement read. “She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

The news comes just weeks after she was found guilty on charges of DUI and DWI from her March 2024 arrest.

Fans in the comments expressed confusion over Huger’s absence, with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams even commenting: “Where is Karen ??”

Following her guilty verdict, Huger’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement: “Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case.”

Advertisement

“We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to fully pursue justice on her behalf,” he continued. “We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

Andy Cohen, who is the executive producer of RHOP and hosts the reunions, told PEOPLE in December that the verdict was “all sad.”

“I haven’t really processed it yet,” Cohen added at SiriusXM’s 10th Annual Radio Andy Holiday Hangout at the SiriusXM Fishbowl in New York City on Dec. 19. “But I think it’s very sad.”

On March 19, Huger was found to have been in a single-vehicle collision by the Montgomery County Police in Potomac. According to authorities, she crossed a median and struck multiple street signs during the incident but was not injured.

Advertisement

She was arrested on multiple charges, including failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

The police body cam footage from Huger’s DUI in Maryland was released after the ruling and obtained by local news outlets, including FOX 5 DC. It showed the police interrogating the reality TV star after the accident as her husband Ray Huger tried to find her documents.

An officer could be seen asking Huger, “Do you remember the accident?” After a lengthy pause, she responded, “Yes.” He then asked her, “What happened?” to which she replied, “Nothing really.”

Ray could then be heard saying, “Somebody ran you off the road,” to which she responded, “They did.” Officers then asked, “Do you remember that vehicle at all?” Huger responded, “No.”

Advertisement

She then seemed to dodge the officer’s repeated questions about “how much” alcohol she had to drink before the accident, telling them to “talk to my husband.” As Ray went through her bag, she asked him if he was “good.”

“I’m good,” Ray responded. “I’m just saying, they’re assuming that you had more than you should have and I’m assuming you know, you had a couple of beers or something like that.” She responded, “Yes, that’s all I had.”

The footage also showed a look at her light-colored Maserati, which had a major dent in the driver’s side of the engine and a crushed headlight.

via: People

Advertisement