Kardashian-Jenner Family Set To Testify Against Blac Chyna Over Rob's Assault Lawsuit This Month

Kim Kardashian, Khloé & Kylie Jenner are planning to spill all of Blac Chyna’s alleged dirty laundry in court later this month.

via: AceShowbiz

According to court documents obtained by Radar on Tuesday, February 15, Rob and Blac listed all of the witnesses they plan to call to the stand. On the list, Kim, who is also Blac’s former best friend, is ready to answer questions about Blac’s relationship with Tyga and her “history of substance abuse and anger management.”

As for Khloe, she is expected to testify regarding damage Blac allegedly did to her home when the former couple lived with her. Kylie, in the meantime, will tell the jury about alleged threats Blac made against her. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is going to take the stand for less than an hour.

Meanwhile, Kris plans to testify regarding Rob’s alleged injuries and emotional distress caused by the incident. The momager is also planning to talk about “the nature of [Blac’s] relationships with” Rob and Tyga.

On the list, both Rob and Blac also list Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, who previously claimed had to pick him up the night of the alleged assault. Corey is expected to testify that Blac appeared intoxicated on the night in question. Rob also wants to tell the court about the “physical injuries and emotional distress he suffered as a result of [Blac’s] conduct.”

Previously, it’s reported that Blac was allowed to depose the Kardashian-Jenner clan as part of Rob’s assault and battery lawsuit. According to sources, Blac, born Angela Renee White, had initially wanted each of the women to be deposed for seven hours. However, the court ended up reducing the deposition to just two hours per person.

Last month, Blac’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, stated that the model “is ready” to “clear her name” after her ex-boyfriend’s friends “refused” to attend their deposition. The lawyer also stated that Blac “has video evidence that Rob didn’t have a mark or scratch on him after the alleged attack,” noting, “Because there was no attack.” The attorney went on to say, “Meanwhile, Rob has filed court papers to try to delay his own trial against [Blac] yet again.”

Prior to that, Rob requested to combine the assault and battery lawsuit with Blac’s suit against his family. The suit accuses the Kardashian-Jenner family of intentionally trying to cancel the exes’ show, “Rob & Chyna”.

This is going to be one hell of a trial.