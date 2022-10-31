Kanye West’s Instagram Account Restricted Again, Meta Confirms

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, said late Sunday that he was suspended from Instagram for 30 days.

via: Complex

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed the restriction in a statement to Complex on Monday. Although specific posts were not highlighted in the statement, the rep noted IG had “deleted content” from Ye due to said content having marked a violation of the platform’s policies.

“We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson told Complex via email. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

Ye appears to have addressed the 30-day restriction in a post shared to Parler, the right-wing social media platform he was recently announced to be purchasing (Candace Owens’ husband, George Farmer, is the CEO of Parlement Technologies).

Ye (fka Kanye West) has been suspended from Instagram for 30 days pic.twitter.com/tS0AA62kQO — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 31, 2022

In a tweet, Consequence also addressed the restriction while sharing an excerpt from a recent text conversation with Ye.

Yooo @kanyewest G.O.O.D. BAD Or Indifferent We'll Be Brothers Forever… Running Is For SUCKAS ????????????????????????? My Nigga YE Got Thrown Back In IG Jail But We Gon Hold This Shit Down For Real IM THE ONE THE REALEST OF THEM ALL QUEENS GET THE MONEY ??? pic.twitter.com/geAaQB6EG1 — Consequence (@ItsTheCons) October 31, 2022