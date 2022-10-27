Kanye West’s Donda Academy Reopens ‘With a Vengeance’ Hours After Shutting Down

Kanye West’s Donda Academy shut down abruptly this morning, only to reopen a mere hours later.

via Page Six:

The Simi Valley, Calif., school sent an email to parents and staff late Wednesday asking them to join together “in worship for the return of Donda Academy” the following morning.

“With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” the message, obtained by TMZ, continued. “The children of Donda are going to change the world!

“Apologies for the late email!” the missive concluded. “See you bright and early!”

Approximately four hours prior, Donda Academy attendees received an alert from principal Jason Angell announcing the school’s shutdown amid West’s anti-Semitism scandal.

“At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately,” the email read. “THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

The correspondence went on to describe plans to “assist all families during this transition,” noting the school’s “intention to begin afresh in September 2023.”

West, 45, opened the institution in August, naming it after his late mother. (Donda West died in November 2007 at age 58 after undergoing plastic surgery.)

The following month, the rapper shared his intentions for his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to attend Donda Academy.

The Grammy winner sent Kardashian, 42, his “idea” via text, asking for their little ones to split time between his K-12 school and their current private school.

West alleged in a since-deleted Instagram post later in September that he had a “good meeting” with the reality star about their children’s future schooling.

The “Gold Digger” performer has been under fire all month after making anti-Semitic remarks on social media and in interviews.

Not only have John Legend and more celebrities distanced themselves from the Yeezy creator over his hate speech, but brands including Adidas and Balenciaga have cut ties with him.

There’s nothing right about that school. Somebody should shut it down for good.