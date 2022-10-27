Former NBA Player Eric Bledsoe Arrested for Domestic Violence After Allegedly Slapping Girlfriend

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe was arrested in California after he was accused of domestic violence.

via: Complex

Bledsoe was arrested on Wednesday after officers responded to a call claiming that he had struck his girlfriend. When authorities arrived at his Lost Hills, California residence, Bledsoe was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence. The 32-year-old former NBA player was taken to the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station, but has since been released.

His girlfriend, who has not been named, reportedly shared a since-deleted post on Instagram that showed a red mark across her face. “NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN,” the post read, per TMZ. “Domestic violence is real! This wasn’t the first time but I sat here and stayed so it’s my fault!! … ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster.”

The Birmingham, Alabam native most recently played for the Los Angeles Clippers, where he also began his NBA career in 2010. Prior to joining the team, he played for the Kentucky Wildcats and was picked 18th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft. Other NBA teams he’s played for include the Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the New Orleans Pelicans. Bledsoe was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this year, but was ruled out for the rest of the 21-22 season due to an injury to his Achilles tendon. The team waived him on July 6 before he played a single game for the Portland.