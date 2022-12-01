Kanye West Tells Alex Jones He Sees ‘Good Things About Hitler’ [Video]

In an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on InfoWars, the artist formerly known as Kanye West said that he “sees good things about Hitler.”

via: Rolling Stones

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said. “Also Hitler was born Christian.”

“I see good things about Hitler also” Ye said. “I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

When Jones said he didn’t like Nazis” as the show moved to a commercial break, Ye interjected. “I like Hitler,” he said.

“We got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” Ye said after the show returned from break.

Throughout the show, Ye blamed several subjects mentioned in the broadcast, including suppression of free speech, on “zionists.”

“You’ve got a little bit of a Hitler fetish going on,” said Jones, who seemed uncomfortable by the intensity of Ye’s antisemitism. “I’m not on the whole Jew thing,” Jones stated later in the stream.

Ye has been embroiled in a public controversy regarding a stream of antisemitic statements made following backlash to a Yeezy fashion show in October in which he displayed “White Lives Matter” T-shirts. In a series of tweets and interviews, Ye lashed out against his critics and accused the “Jewish media” of censoring him and having an agenda against him. In a tweet that saw him temporary banned from Twitter, Ye threatened that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people” — later saying he misspelled the military term “defcon.”

Ye has since partnered up with white nationalist holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, whom he took to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with former President Donald Trump late last month. Fuentes also accompanied Ye for an interview on a right-wing podcast earlier this week. Ye stormed out of the studio after the host pushed back on Ye’s antisemitism.

Kanye on Alex Jones: "Well, I see good things about Hitler also."pic.twitter.com/I969vqrhYP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

Ye just doubled down and straight up said "I like Hitler" ?pic.twitter.com/FrnLkDZzIF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022