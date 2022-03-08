Kanye West Shares Poem About Being ‘Dead’ [Photo]

In a post shared on his Instagram, Kanye West has released a poem entitled “DEAD” just days after he shared a similar poem titled “Divorce.”

via: Rap-Up

Following his “Divorce” poem, the newly-single rapper shared another introspective poem called “Dead” in which he opens up about his struggles, while coming to the realization that he’s not really living.

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD / And only people that would talk to me were in my head,” the poem begins. “No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD / Only people who loved me visit in their dreams instead.”

He goes on to reference his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her ownership of the family’s $60 million Hidden Hills home where he once lived. “My kids would dance for me in a home I once led,” he continues.

He addresses the media (“Every thing was wrong in the press that I read”) before discovering his fate while passing by a newsstand.

“I found out one day at the newsstand in purgatory / There was a front page article of my murderer’s story,” he writes. “I was so surprised at what it said / This info is for the living / And surprise… You’re DEAD.”

However, Ye refused to offer any more insight into the poem. “I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted,” he wrote in his caption. “Art is subjective Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth Someone’s truth can be another persons lie.”

He also appeared to once again defend his controversial video for “Eazy,” which depicts Pete Davidson’s murder.

“I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything,” he added.

This all comes after Kim was declared legally single by a judge.

Sending Kanye healing energy.