Kanye West Shares Photo of His Atlanta Stadium Bedroom [Photos]

The official Twitter account for the stadium in Atlanta is currently named DONDA Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in recognition of Kanye West occupying the venue as he completes his 10th studio album named after his late mother, Donda West.

via: Page Six

The “Jesus Walks” rapper has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium as he finishes his new album, which was supposed to be released last Friday but has yet to come to fruition.

Only a twin bed, a TV and a small closet space comprise the low-key so-called cinderblock bedroom that West has been resting in when he’s not putting the final touches on “Donda.”

Ever the minimalist, West did not caption the photo — though it’s worth about a thousand words.

Page Six broke the news that West was living in a “private space” inside the stadium after it was reported that he wouldn’t leave the facility until his highly anticipated work was complete.

Sources also told us there’s a suite in the building with an official stadium placard outside the door that reads, “Donda Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

The “Flashing Light” rapper’s conversion of a stadium space into a private recording studio could also be part of new trend in rap: Drake recently took a date to dinner at Dodgers Stadium and rented out the whole place to put a table for two on the field.

But it appears the Yeezy designer, 44, is taking the trend to a new level, as he hasn’t left the facility since hosting his sold-out listening party at the stadium last Thursday, which estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their children all attended. Khloé Kardashian and Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban also supported West at his event.

During the massive listening party, West made it clear he still hasn’t gotten over his split from Kim, as he got emotional when performing “Love Unconditionally,” crying as he rapped about “losing my family.”

“Donda,” which will be West’s first studio album since 2019’s “Jesus Is King,” is named after his beloved mother, Donda West, who died in 2007.

Thank you, ye. pic.twitter.com/vmDQyqWvC3 — DONDA Studio at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) July 23, 2021