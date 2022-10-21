Kanye West Screamed at Charlamagne tha God About Pete Davidson's 10-Inch Penis

Now we know what Charlamagne tha God was really hinting at when he said he knew why Kanye West was really mad at Pete Davidson.

According to Charlamagne, Kanye got mad at him for defending Pete and his 10-inch penis.

via Page Six:

On this week’s episode of his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast, Charlamagne detailed an argument he got into with West last November after the rapper allegedly tried to get him to “s–t on somebody he knows is my friend — Pete Davidson.”

“Like you know Pete is my friend,” he added.

The radio host, 44, claimed that the fashion designer told him they needed to “save the new Marilyn Monroe” — referring to Kim Kardashian — over fears she’d repeat her “drug addiction” death for dating the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28.

“I’m like, ‘You know Pete is my friend, right?’” Charlamagne allegedly responded.

Charlamagne further claimed that West, 45, continued going “on and on” until he allegedly began “screaming on the phone” about Davidson’s penis.

“‘My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me? My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you telling me that’s your friend but you’re supposed to be culture?’” West allegedly “screamed” at him.

The “Breakfast Club” host said all he could do was “laugh at” West’s remarks.

“The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f–ks with you, and you said that to me,” he added.

Charlamagne’s story comes after West’s appearance on the “Drinks Champ” podcast, where he claimed the radio host tried to spread the narrative that he didn’t like Davidson because his penis was allegedly “bigger.”

West has been in hot water ever since he tweeted — and later doubled down — on wanting to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Charlamagne also addressed his anti-Semitic comments, calling him a “Nazi,” “master manipulator” and “terrible human.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 42, is single after calling it off with Davidson in August.

She filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

This definitely explains Kanye’s despicable behavior regarding Pete.