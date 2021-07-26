Kanye West Reportedly Paying $1 Million Per Day To Live In Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Finish ‘DONDA’ [Photos]

Kanye West has a new residence … for now.

via: Hot97

The music mogul is reportedly staying in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium while he’s finishing up long awaited album, DONDA.

According to reporter Karyn Greer, Kanye West is allegedly paying millions per day to stay at the stadium. She tweets, “sources tell me @kanyewest is paying a million a day to stay in a locker room at @MBStadium What do you think???”

Kanye taking up temporary residence ?@MBStadium?!! The Atlanta native is working on his album #Donda https://t.co/1f0TjPIlzy — Karyn Greer (@karyngreer) July 26, 2021

We previously reported that Kanye pushed his anticipated album back until August 6th, as he’s trying to push out the best possible product.

Kanye named the album after his mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 at age 58. He initially announced the album would arrive in July 2020.

The album features star-studded collaborators, including Lil Baby and Jay-Z, who Kanye previously teamed up with for their 2011 Grammy-nominated joint album “Watch the Throne.”

So apparently Kanye West is still walking around Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his #DONDA release party fit. ?? pic.twitter.com/JTwCpKXKzr — ???. (@victoriamcbryde) July 24, 2021