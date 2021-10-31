Kanye West Performs at Sunday Service with Justin Bieber, Marilyn Manson, Roddy Ricch, and More [Video]

Kanye West is performing with known abusers…again. This time, in the name of the Lord.

via Complex:

West, alongside Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, a choir of children and his own Sunday Service choir, kicked off a rooftop Sunday Service performance on Halloween—sharing interpolations of cuts off his latest studio album. The event was announced to kick off at 3 p.m. and was streamable on Triller and Fite TV, at a price of $10 to stream.

The group—dressed in all white and surrounded by an audience dressed in black— put on an emotional set, complete with run-throughs of Donda cuts like “Come to Life,” “Hurricane,” “Pure Souls,” and children-choir’s (called the “Donda Kids” during the set) spin on “Jesus Lord.” Marilyn Manson— who is facing sexual and emotional abuse allegations and appeared on Donda—also showed up at the event alongside Ye.

The service put a different spin on several tracks off the chart-topping album, and included some moments where Ye was all smiles, forgetting lyrics at one point, before Roddy even jokingly admitted he hadn’t been to church “in a minute.”

During the service, Bieber harmonized during “Come to Life” and “No Child Left Behind,” and freestyle-sang over a performance of “Hurricane,” while wearing a white hood. Later in the set, JB spoke about his faith while surrounded by the choir.

Ye and Roddy also were able to lock in their first live performance of their joint track “Pure Souls,” and the choir also later broke into Donda cut “Believe What I Say.”

It was West’s first Sunday Service since Donda dropped.

God may forgive — but that doesn’t mean everyone else does!