Kanye West Was Not Escorted Out of Grammys By Cops Despite Reports

Kanye West and Bianca Censori made quite the splash on the Grammys red carpet … and while several reports claim their antics got them booted.

Shortly after their red carpet appearance, reports circulated that the couple had been removed from the event. However, PEOPLE has learned they were not kicked out. Rather, West was nominated and walked the carpet — then chose to get in his car and leave.

He then posted — and deleted — images from the evening on his Instagram account, captioning one of the photos with “love story.”

(West was nominated in the best rap song category for “Carnival” off his album Vultures 1.)

The rapper, 47, and his wife, 30, shocked fans when they arrived, with West wearing an all-black and Censori in a long black fur coat. She removed her coat on the red carpet, revealing her nearly naked look with a nude-hued sheer dress without underwear or a bra.

Censori, who completed her head-turning look with a sleek bun and minimal makeup, posed for cameras while West stood off to the side.

The Yeezy founder’s appearance marked his first time attending the Grammy Awards in 10 years. He last appeared at the event in 2015, when he was nominated for best rap/sung collaboration and best rap song for “Bound 2″ from his 2013 LP Yeezus.

At that ceremony, West performed “FourFiveSeconds” with Paul McCartney, 82, and Rihanna.

More recently, West credited his daughter North West, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian, for helping him fall in love with music again.

