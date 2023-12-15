Kanye West Mentions Jay-Z , Jesus, Trump, and Drake During Heated Rant at Vultures Album Event in Las Vegas [Video]

Ye is back on one.

via: XXL

On Friday (Dec. 15), Kanye began to wrap up his lengthy Las Vegas album event in support of Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign. As he closed out the album during a livestream on Instagram Live, he took a moment to dive into a lengthy rant. He mentioned Drake, Jay-Z, Adidas and others for not supporting him this past year. Ye also called out the “Jewish n***as” who would simply brush off his rant as another “episode.” The rapper even said he wanted to “slap the s**t out of Mike Rubin.”

The rant was captured via YesJulz’s livestream on Instagram and then shared on social media.

“Y’all ain’t stop that Adidas s**t,” Ye said in part. “Y’all n***as let Adidas crash the richest n***a of all time. I put up one tweet and then Ari Emanuel put, ‘Oh we gotta drop this n***a,’ and all n***as just watched. The only n***a that had the Trump hat. The only n***a that went and got them billions. The only n***a that break through all kinds of ideas in fashion. I’ve been called a f**got so many times for tight jeans. I got n***as from Chicago that I take care of that still try to sell me.”

He continued: “Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call? You know what I’m saying. N***a, just ’cause I had a car, n***a. F**k everybody, n***a. That’s what I’m trying to say to you n***as right f**king now, n***a. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for.”

Elsewhere in the tirade, Ye said, “N***as be hanging around these n***as for the money on some Mike Rubin s**t. I slap the s**t out of Mike Rubin I see that n***a, man, you know what I’m saying? Yo, f**k these n***as, bro…I’m on my Farrakhan Don s**t right now, bro. Because guess what? These Yeezy’s gonna sell. They sabotaged the show today. They sabotaged the Instagram. They cut off the f**king Adidas contract. Then they wanna go get light-skinned Ye. You get what I’m saying?”

Kanye’s rant comes after YesJulz previously hopped on X early this morning to tweet that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s scheduled Vultures rave event in the Las Vegas desert at a warehouse had been shut down by police.

However, the event appeared to go on despite this. The listening party relocated to what looked like a hotel suite. Videos seen at the rave, in which each ticket cost over $2,000, show Ye and TY$ in tow with multiple rappers including Quavo, Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk and more.

Ye premiered new music off Vultures and again ran through previously unreleased songs that he premiered at the Vultures Miami rave event on Monday (Dec. 11).

Watch Kanye West’s rant below.

